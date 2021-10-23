Michael Owen makes worrying prediction for Brighton against Man City and pinpoints the reason why

Pep Guardiola suffered a 3-2 loss at the Amex last season

Brighton have had a fine start to the season and are fourth in the league with 15 points from their first eight matches.

Graham Potter's team, who beat City 3-2 at the Amex last season, are just one place and two points behind Pep Guardiola's men.

Owen feels City are in for a tough match but feels Brighton's lack of fire power could be key.

"Brighton have had two 0-0 draws in a row now and will probably feel that they should have left Carrow Road with all three points last week," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog."Their defensive statistics are outstanding, and with just five goals conceded, only Chelsea and City have conceded less.

"After a routine home win against Burnley, City looked in sublime form against Brugge on Tuesday. Foden was exceptional and City could have scored more than the five they got.

"This won’t be an easy game for Pep’s men, but I think they will get the win. I don’t think Brighton will have enough threat to hurt City, so I’m predicting a 2-0 win."

Team news:

Brighton defender Adam Webster could be available for the visit of champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Webster has missed the Seagulls’ past five games in all competitions but returned to training this week and is hoping to prove his fitness.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also in contention having recovered from knocks to be unused substitutes last week but Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are still out.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns after the midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

John Stones, who was not in the squad in Belgium, is available to make the trip while Ederson and Gabriel Jesus – who both linked up with their team-mates in Brugge after missing last weekend’s win over Burnley following periods of isolation, are also available.

Ferran Torres is the only absentee as the Spain international continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Mwepu, Richards, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Sarmiento.