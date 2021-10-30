Michael Owen makes worrying prediction for Brighton at Liverpool and pinpoints the reason why

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter face a tough test at Liverpool

Graham Potter's Albion have had a fine start to the season but Liverpool's attacking style this season has been impressive as witnessed by their 5-0 demolition of Man United last week - including a hat-trick for Mo Salah.

"There’s no point debating it," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog. "Mo Salah is the best player in the world. That was a masterclass from him last week and there’s no better feeling than knowing you’re going to score the minute you step foot on the pitch.

"I thought Firmino was superb last week too and he’s allowing the likes of Salah and Jota to flourish.

"I was surprised by Brighton’s result against City. I didn’t actually think they played badly, it was just a City masterclass, which can happen to any side.

"I expect a response from Brighton here, but Liverpool will still have too much. It’ll be difficult for the Reds to match the performance of last week so I’m saying 2-1 Liverpool."

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino, Jota, Origi.