Millwall v Brighton: Likely line-ups for FA Cup tie

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Millwall tomorrow looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for just the second time in their history.

Both teams are battling for survival in their respective divisions this season. The Seagulls sit 15th in the Premier League, while Millwall are 19th in the Championship.

The Lions have reached the last eight with wins over Hull, Everton and AFC Wimbledon, while Albion have overcome Bournemouth, West Brom and Derby.

Sunday's game kicks off at 2pm and will be decided on the day, with extra-time and penalties if necessary.

MILLWALL

The Lions have a trio of players cup-tied for Sunday's game. Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma have already played in the competition for Norwich, Portsmouth and Wycombe respectively.

Defender Murray Wallace is suspended after picking up two bookings in the competition.

Millwall ended a four-game losing run with a 2-0 victory at Birmingham on Wednesday when Thompson scored twice.

David Martin made a rare league start for the Lions in the win at St Andrew's, with regular number one Jordan Archer on the bench and Millwall boss Neil Harris says he has decisions to make before Sunday's game.

Former Albion winger Jiri Skalak is out of favour after joining Millwall in August. He has started just four games in the Championship this season and has only featured in two FA Cup games in 2019.

Likely line-up: Martin; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Meredith; J.Wallace, Leonard, Tunnicliffe, Ferguson; Gregory, Elliott. Subs: Archer, Hutchinson, Morison, Williams, O'Brien, Skalak, Hanson.

BRIGHTON

Albion head into the game after back-to-back wins over Huddersfield and Crystal Palace.

Number one Mathew Ryan has not played in the FA Cup this season, so David Button could continue between the sticks.

Defenders Bruno, Dan Burn, Leon Balogun and Gaetan Bong will be among those hoping to come into the side, while winger Jose Izquierdo could start for the first time since early December.

Albion will be without Yves Bissouma who is suspended after picking up two bookings in the FA Cup this season. With Pascal Gross ruled out, Albion's three-man midfield is likely to be Dale Stephens, Beram Kayal and Davy Propper.

Florin Andone will miss the game, so either Glenn Murray or Jurgen Locadia will lead the line.

Likely line-up: Button; Bruno, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo; Stephens, Kayal, Propper; March, Murray, Izquierdo. Subs (from): Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Balogun, Bong, Jahanbakhsh, Knockaert, Locadia, Gyokeres, Sanders, Molumby.

