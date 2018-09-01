Mixed feelings for Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic after Brighton draw

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic said he was satisfied with a point at Brighton this afternoon but was left with mixed feelings after his side led 2-0.

Goals from Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors 2-0 ahead but a double from Glenn Murray - the second after Mitrovic handled in the penalty area - gave Albion a point.

Jokanovic said: "It's mixed feelings. I'm satisfied with a first point away from home in the Premier League.

"The first hour we played well and showed professionalism.

"We were solid. We waited for our chance and scored the goal then we made a sloppy mistake and paid an expensive price.”

On Mitrovic's handball, Jokanovic said: “He didn’t need to apologise, it was bad luck. He knows, I don’t need to explain to him.

"He’s a strong lad to keep going. He scored the goal and fought really well and played with the level that he has started in the Premier League.”