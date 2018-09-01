Montoya praised for start to Brighton career after 'being thrown in at the deep end'

Martin Montoya has quietly gone about his business since joining Albion on deadline day - and has impressed in his two appearances for the Seagulls so far.

The 27-year-old joined from Valencia last month and made his debut in the 3-2 victory against Manchester United, before his second appearance for the club was at Anfield in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Albion boss Chris Hughton admitted the full-back was almost thrown in at the deep end with fixtures against two of the Premier League's top clubs but feels his experience helped him deliver two solid performances.

Montoya made 45 appearances for Barcelona after coming through the ranks at Camp Nou, before joining Valencia in 2016 after loan spells with Inter Milan and Betis. He played 54 times for Valencia, before making the move to the Amex.

He is expected to be in the starting line-up for the third successive Premier League match when Albion host Fulham this afternoon.

Hughton has been impressed so far, especially with the way Montoya performed against United and Liverpool.

Albion's boss said: "It was a fair introduction to the Premier League for him.

"If we speak about throwing him in at the deep end, as such, against the quality of those two teams, you'd want somebody who was experienced and who would be able to take it in their stride.

"And that's what he has done. His English is limited but he has a good understanding.

"The experiences he's had as a player and his age has put him in good stead and he's been able to take it all in his stride."