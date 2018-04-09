Mounie anticipated Duffy error

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie said he anticipated Shane Duffy's back-pass from which he scored the Terriers' equaliser on Saturday.

Mounie, who scored twice in Huddersfield's 2-0 win against Brighton in December, netted the equaliser at the Amex when he latched on to Duffy's back-pass, rounded keeper Mathew Ryan and tapped home into the empty net.

It was the striker's seventh Premier League goal of the season and he admitted he had noticed Duffy fake to go forward and then pass the ball back earlier in the game.

He said: "I was not surprised (he passed the ball back) because I was aware. I'd seen that every time Duffy faked to go long, he would then cut back and go back.

"I'd noticed it during the game. The first time he did it to me I jumped but after that I knew he would do the same against (Alex) Pritchard and that's why I was aware of it.

"Things were on my side today and I scored the goal for the team to get a point."

Mounie's goal was the Terriers' first since February - after they failed to score in their four league matches in March - and he said: “It’s a good point, earlier in the season when we went a goal down we didn’t get so many points from those games, so it’s a very good point - especially away.

“There was chances to win the game, but there was also chances to lose this game. We will take this point and keep going, there is five games to go so we will try and take more points.

“We showed good character and showed that we fight until the end. If it was earlier in the season we would lose this game. Today we took a point and we’ll keep fighting because without fighting we won’t stay in this League."

