'Move on' - David Moyes gives Graham Potter sound advice after Brighton fans boo team

David Moyes and Graham Potter will meet at the London Stadium on Wednesday night

West Ham United boss David Moyes has backed Graham Potter to move on after Brighton fans jeered their own team following a 0-0 draw against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Potter was fuming after the match and said he was "perplexed and confused" after the result moved brighton to eighth in the Premier League table.

Albion since dropped down to ninth after Sunday's fixtures and this Wednesday night travel to the London Stadium to face fourth placed West Ham.

Moyes has worked wonders at West Ham for the last two seasons but has also endured some tough times as a Premier League manager during his spells at Everton, Man United and Sunderland.

"I think Graham Potter's done a really good job," said the West Ham boss when asked about the Albion supporters booing Potter's team.

"If you asked me last season who I'd tip to improve, I'd say Brighton.

"I don't need to give Graham any advice, but I think the Brighton supporters are really lucky to have him as a manager.

"He's a top manager with a really good team, and we'll all get booed at times in our careers, but you just have to move on and I'm sure he knows what he's doing."

Potter was highly charged after the match against Leeds but gave a more considered view when asked abut the situation in yesterday's press conference.

"If I was sitting down with the fans and talking logically, I would probably point to the fact that we are still creating chances and performing well," said Potter,

"We have players that have come from lower leagues, we have a responsible approach to recruiting in this post pandemic world.

"We are trying to make good decisions for the club going forward. In the last two years we have made progress, we sold a player for £50m.

"We have young players in the team that are making their first steps in football. We have another young lad on the bench coming on and made his debut in the Premier league.

"Lots of positives and lots of reasons not to get frustrated. But in the emotion of football, you don't always want logic. It's a feeling it is passion.

"I understand it from the supporters perspective. Some can deal with it and see the bigger picture and some can't. But that is fine.