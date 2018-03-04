Murray: Beating Arsenal is special

Albion striker Glenn Murray hailed a special victory over Arsenal at the Amex this afternoon.

The in-form frontman scored his 13th goal of the season in Brighton's 2-1 victory, which lifted them to tenth in the Premier League.

Talking to Sky Sports after the match, Murray said: "It's a special one. Obviously it's the first so-called big six team we've beaten and it's a massive three points for us.

"After they got one back, it was a bit of a cagey affair. They had the better of the second half but we hung on in there and created chances here and there."

Asked if Albion are safe now, with 34 points from 29 games, Murray said: "We're edging there but we're definitely not safe.

"If we were to lose every game we've got left I'm sure we'd go down, so we've got to keep at it and do what we've been doing to get to this point and hopefully it will see us over the line."

