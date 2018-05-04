Murray bidding to seal Brighton's safety against his boyhood club

Brighton striker Glenn Murray would love to seal the club's Premier League survival against the team he grew up supporting tonight.

Manchester United visit the Amex and Murray, who watched the Red Devils play Champions League finals in Barcelona and Rome, says Old Trafford is where he fell in love with football.

The 34-year-old is Albion's top-scorer with 14 goals this season and victory against United will guarantee the Seagulls' place in the top flight for another season.

Murray said: "As a kid growing up, they were my team. My uncle was a season ticket holder there and he would take me, so I had some great afternoons out at Old Trafford. It's where I fell in love with football.

"They're one of the biggest clubs in the world, not just in our country, so it will be a great night to welcome them down to Brighton to kick the Premier League weekend off.

"We'll be preparing as we would for any other team and we'll try to get points out of the game."

Albion have played United twice already this season, losing 1-0 in the Premier League and then 2-0 in the FA Cup at Old Trafford, and Murray admits Brighton's performances at the Theatre of Dreams give the team hope.

He said: "Especially in the league game, we gave a really good account of ourselves and we hope to do the same again on Friday but with a slightly different result."

After tonight's game, Albion complete the season with matches at Manchester City and Liverpool. Murray said: "We've been aware of our tough finish to the Premier League season but do you know what, it's not just us.

"Huddersfield have got tough games at the end of the season and sometimes it can be even worse playing teams down the bottom."