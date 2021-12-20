New look Brighton XI if the January transfer rumours are true - including star additions from Arsenal, Tottenham and Poland

Albion enjoyed a decent start to the season but have flat-lined of late and are winless in their last 12 Premier League matches.

Many of those have been draws but it's clear Albion have struggled for goals and January could well be a time to invest and refresh the the first team squad.

Many Seagulls fans are keen for a striker to arrive and Potter's team have already been linked with numerous front runners from across the Premier League and Europe.

An international defender has also been on the radar and so has one of Europe's most highly-rated young midfield talents.

Scroll down and click through to see Albion's starting XI - if the January transfer rumours are true.

Shane Duffy Hugely impressive from the Ireland international this season. Returned from his disappointing loan spell at Celtic and proved the doubters wrong this season. Remains very much a firm favourite with the Amex faithful

Lewis Dunk The Albion skipper remains the foundation that everything is built on. Performs at consistently high level and the sooner he's back from injury the better

Joe Rodon The Wales international is out of favour at Spurs and has been linked with a £10m move to Brighton. Previously worked with Graham Potter at Swansea

Tariq Lamptey A young talent and getting back to his best after a long hamstring injury. A hugely exciting talent who will hope for a strong second half of the season