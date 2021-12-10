NINE Brighton players who would benefit from a transfer away from the Amex Stadium this January

Graham Potter has assembled a high-quality squad this season and they are currently ninth in the Premier League - but keeping all his chargers happy is a tricky task.
December always brings a hectic fixture schedule and there could be opportunities for certain fringe players, plus Albion will start their FA Cup campaign in January.
However there are players desperate for regular first team football and there could also be further competition for places if Brighton strengthen their squad in the upcoming window.
Scroll down and click through to see the talented Albion stars who could be looking elsewhere to kick-start their careers this January.
1. Alexis Mac Allister
The Argentina playmaker really does need some game time. Struggling to force his way into the starting XI and often not used as first or second sub. Has two goals - against Burnley and Man City - from his limited minutes.
2. Jurgen Locadia
Back in the matchday squads having returned from unsuccessful loan spells at FC Cincinnati and Hoffenheim. Used as a late sub in the 0-0 against Leeds but unlikely to play regular football. At the peak of his career and should be playing more often and may have drop down a level to do so.
3. Aaron Connolly
Has really struggled for game time this season and his Ireland manager Stephen Kenny believes he would benefit from a loan and play regular football - even if it means dropping to Championship. Chances could be further limited when Welbeck is fit
4. Kjell Scherpen
The Dutch goalkeeper arrived from Ajax in the summer and has settled in as the No 3 behind Rob Sanchez and Jason Steele. A loan move to play regularly could see him return next season and really challenge for the No 1 jersey.