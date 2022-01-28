There are only four days left for Brighton & Hove Albion to wrap up deals before the January transfer window slams shut for another year. Picture by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Nine potential deals Brighton & Hove Albion could finalise before the end of the January transfer window

There are only four days left for Brighton & Hove Albion to wrap up deals before the January transfer window slams shut for another year.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:43 pm

And it could be a busy few days for the Seagulls as the look to finalise incomings and outgoings.

Albion are on the brink completing a deal for Paraguayan wonderkid Julio Enciso but the future of defender Dan Burn, who has attracted the attention of Newcastle United, remains up in the air.

Here are some of the potential deals involving that could happen between now and the end of the January transfer window.

1. Julio Enciso - potential in

Brighton are expected to wrap up negotiations with Club Libertad and agree a fee for 18-year-old attacking midfielder Julio Enciso. The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8 million, Albion were offering £4 million and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6 million deal

Photo: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP via Getty Images

2. Haydon Roberts - potential out

Brighton defender Haydon Roberts is attracting the attention of Sheffield Wednesday. Yorkshire Live understands that the Owls have contacted the Seagulls over signing the 19-year-old until the end of the season

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

3. Ben Brereton Diaz - potential in

Brighton have been strongly linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers and Chile marksman Ben Brereton Diaz. According to the latest odds from SkyBet, Albion lead West Ham, Newcastle and Burnley in the race to sign the striker before the end of the January transfer window

Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

4. Dan Burn - potential out

Multiple sources have reported Newcastle United's interest in Albion defender Dan Burn. Albion have already turned down a £7 million bid from the Toon. But the Saudi-backed Magpies are expected to bid again for the Blyth-born defender as they look to escape the Premier Division drop zone.

Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

