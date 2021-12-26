'Nobody wanted me' - Neal Maupay on why he refused to celebrate his wonder strike against Brentford

Brighton striker Neal Maupay scored his seventh of the season against Brentford

Maupay - who joined Brighton from Brentford in 2019 for £20m after he enjoyed two prolific seasons for the Bees in the Championship - scored Brighton's second in the 2-0 win with a brilliant effort from outside the box.

It was the Frenchman's third goal in three starts and his seventh of the season so far. After the goal, Maupay was embraced by his teammates but he made a conscious effort not to celebrate despite the importance of the strike.

Leo Trossard had earlier given the Brighton the lead with a well-taken first time lob and the goals helped Brighton finally end their 11 match winless run and send them to ninth in the table.

"I did not want to celebrate because they are the club that gave me my chance," said Maupay. "Four years ago nobody wanted to sign me in France and they called me and asked me to come.

"I didn't know nothing about them and I didn't know nothing about England. They were the only one that gave me my chance.

"I respect that so much. Everything they have done for me and everything they have done for a lot of players. They deserve to be where they are now and it is a great club."

Despite Maupay's success in front of goal this season he has received criticism from sections of Albion fans who feel he should covert more chances.

But seven for the season now puts him level with the likes of Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane.

"I do not listen to this narrative. If my teammates and the club is happy then nothing else matters for me.