Norwich vs Brighton player ratings: Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk sublime but huge let-off for Rob Sanchez

Graham Potter's team were far from their best and Norwich were dominant for large periods but failed to capitalise on their chances.

Josh Sargent, who was a real handful throughout, missed the two very decent chances while Teemu Puki also chipped one into the side-netting when well placed.

Brighton's best moment arrived when Leo Trossard smacked the bar with a smart volley from 15 yards and Neal Maupay was also denied a decent shout for a penalty when he was clipped in the box by Tim Krul.

Albion were lucky to get away with a point and were grateful for excellent defensive displays from Dan Burn, Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk.

Scroll down and click through to see how they rated:

1. Rob Sanchez 6/10 Made a complete hash of his clearance in the first half that gifted Josh Sargent a chance just before the break. Luckily for Sanchez Duffy was there to clear the tame effort off the line. Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman 6/10 Solid from the Dutchman in the right wing back position without being spectacular. Replaced by Lamptey with 35 to go. Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk 8/10 Very timely intervention early on to deny Josh Sargent. Numerous blocks and tackles against a lively City attack. A formidable barrier. Photo Sales

4. Shane Duffy 8/10 Great block on 14 minutes to deny Mathias Normann. Once again one for Albion's best players. Photo Sales