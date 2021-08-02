Percy Tau goal celebration: Where his dance originates from, what it means and future plans with Brighton

Percy Tau enjoys the moment after his goal at Luton Town

The first goal of the campaign - no matter the opposition - is always a vital one for any striker.

Percy Tau had precious few opportunities to find the target for Brighton last season, so when he scored in a pre-season friendly victory at Luton last Saturday the South Africa star was understandably in the mood to celebrate.

It was a cracking goal from Tau who linked well with Florin Andone before embarking on a mazy run and then finding the bottom corner of the net during a 3-1 win for Brighton at Kenilworth Road.

He celebrated with a dance in front of the Albion fans and it was fine way to open his account for the club following his move to Brighton from his loan at Anderlecht half way through last season. It's a celebration he has previously used while on his loan at Brugg and also with the Bafana Bafana.

Tau made an encouraging start to his life at Brighton last January as he impressed on his Premier League debut at Man City.

He made an appearance from the bench in the next match at Leeds but then featured just once more in the league as a late substitute against West Ham in May.

There was speculation over his long term future during the summer but Tau, who did not compete at the Olympics with South Africa, has had the benefit of a full pre-sesason with Albion and looks fired-up for the new campaign.

He could well have a key role to play in the Premier League as the summer departure of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, plus the hamstring injury to Danny Welbeck could see more opportunities for the former Mamelodi Sundowns man.

"I'm very pleased," Tau said after his goal at Luton. "It's my first one for the club and I'm so happy.

"I saw an opportunity that I could score and I tried to do something and it happened, so it worked out pretty well."

Of the celebration, where he danced in style in front of the of the travelling Albion fans, Tau, 27, added: "Hopefully they will see more.

"But that is the one that is the celebration. It is a celebration from South Africa that I used to do. From my church, it was the church I used to go to in South Africa, so I just twisted it a bit to make it a bit fun."

Tau looks sharp in pre-season and you get the feeling that if his move to Brighton is going to be a success, this is his best chance of getting regular minutes in Graham Potter's first team.

By not going to the Olympics, it has given the South African his first ever full pre-season with Albion and also develop an understand with striker Andone - another forward who is hoping for opportunities after an injury-hit 18 months.

"It (pre-season) has been going well," Tau added. "We try our best and today (Luton) we got a win. I have played some minutes and hopefully I will get more and get better.

"It was good to have him (Andone) back and hopefully we have a chance to form some combinations. We communicate a lot with each other and I try to understand him and he also tries to understand me. I think today it worked, it was better than at Rangers."

Brighton's final pre-season match will be this Saturday at the Amex against La Liga outfit Getafe and their first Premier League outing will be at Burnley on August 14.