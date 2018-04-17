Picture gallery: Albion's promotion celebrations a year ago and Premier League season so far

It's a year ago today since Brighton clinched promotion to the Premier League on a day no Albion supporter will ever forget.

Goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March saw the Seagulls beat Wigan 2-1 and, owing to Albion's superior goal difference over Huddersfield, the final whistle sparked wild scenes of jubilation as fans and players celebrated together.

Albion celebrate promotion to the Premier League last year.

Promotion became official later that evening when Huddersfield failed to beat Derby and Albion players crowd surfed on trains into Brighton and continued their celebrations with the club's fans.

Since then, Albion have broken their club transfer record on four occasions and have enjoyed a steady first season in the Premier League, sitting 13th in the table with five games to go.

Pascal Gross scored the club's first-ever Premier League goal - and first in the top flight of English football since 1983 - in the 3-1 win over West Brom in September.

Other highlights over the past year include the 3-0 victory at West Ham and the 2-1 win at home to Arsenal, while Seagulls supporters have also enjoyed watching Albion play among the elite of English football, just 21 years after the club almost went out of the Football League.

Click on the picture gallery above to view some of the best Albion pictures over the past year, from celebrating promotion against Wigan, the promotion parade, the win over West Brom, beating Arsenal and more.