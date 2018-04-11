Play at the Amex in seven-a-side tournament

The Amex will host a seven-a-side tournament next month to raise money for Albion in the Community (AITC).

FirmBalls have teamed up with AITC to offer footballers an exclusive chance to play at the Seagulls' Premier League stadium.



The competition on Saturday, May 12, will be seven-a-side, with squads of ten. The cost is £850 per team (£85 per person).



The past two tournaments have seen more than 36 teams battle it out at the Amex, raising more than £24,000 for Albion in the Community.



Anyone interested in taking part in the tournament should email sam@firmballs.com or call 07894 762304.