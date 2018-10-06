Player ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham

Glenn Murray got the only goal as Brighton beat West Ham 1-0 at the Amex last night. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 6

First clean sheet of the season. Made a few comfortable saves and got away with a miskicked clearance early in the second half.

Bruno - 7

Back in the starting line-up for the first time since the opening-day defeat at Watford. Stopped Arnautovic from getting to Zabaleta cross when West Ham threatened. Tidy at the back.

Shane Duffy - 8

Signed a new long-term contract this afternoon. Usual committed self at the back. Booked.

Lewis Dunk - 8

Also penned a new five-year deal today to keep himself with Albion until 2023. Best performance of the season. Man of the match.

Gaetan Bong- 6

Steady at the back. Had to stay switched on to clear low cross with Antonio lurking behind on 75 minutes.

Anthony Knockaert - 6

Low shot saved early on. Energetic as ever down the right wing.

Beram Kayal - 8

Won the ball off Yarmolenko and then sent in an inch-perfect cross which was turned home by Murray for Albion's opener. Lively performance. Booked.

Davy Propper - 7

Some neat touches but also gave the ball away on occasions. Worked hard up and down the pitch.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6

First Premier League start since joining for a club record fee in the summer. First Iranian to start a Premier League game since Ashkan Dejagah for Fulham in April, 2014. Some nice touches, fierce low shot saved by Fabianski. Booked.

Solly March - 7

Played in the number ten role behind Murray. Fired over from Knockaert's pass on 20 minutes when Murray was in a good position in the middle.

Glenn Murray - 8

Netted his fifth goal of the season when he was left unmarked to turn home Beram Kayal's cross on 25 minutes. Headed over two opportunities in quick succession with just under 20 minutes to go. Always a threat.

Subs:

Jose Izquierdo - 7

Brought some real energy off the bench for final 19 minutes. Low shot saved by Fabianski.

Yves Bissouma - 6

Replaced the injured Davy Propper ten minutes from time.

Jurgen Locadia - 6

Came on for final four minutes. Had an effort ruled out for offside.

Unused: David Button, Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Bernardo.

WEST HAM

Lukasz Fabianski - 6

Comfortably saved two early shots. No chance with Murray's goal.

Pablo Zabaleta - 6

Should have made more of crossing opportunity when left in space just past the half-hour.

Fabian Balbuena - 6

Had his hands full up against Murray. Should have equalised when he headed Anderson's corner wide on the hour.

Issa Diop - 6

Went out of position as he looked to clear Kayal's cross, which left Murray unmarked to make it 1-0.

Arthur Massuaku - 5

Awful defending for Brighton's opener as he just stood and watched as Murray met Kayal's cross to tap home.

Declan Rice - 6

Nice skill to get away from Murray in the corner early on. Tidy in the middle of the park.

Mark Noble - 6

Hard-working display. His pass led to Yarmolenko being dispossessed for Brighton's opener.

Pedro Obiang - 5

Fired over decent opportunity at 1-0 down. Subbed on the hour after a quiet game.

Felipe Anderson - 7

Lively threat playing on the right of West Ham's front three. Dangerous delivery from set-pieces.

Marko Arnautovic - 7

West Ham's top-scorer with four goals. Well-struck volley blocked by Murray. Good tackle on Bruno stopped a Brighton counter-attack. Always looked to make things happen. Blazed over golden opportunity in last minute. Booked.

Andriy Yarmolenko - 5

Got an early knock in a collision with Bong. Dispossessed for Albion's opener by Kayal.

Subs:

Michail Antonio - 6

Introduced on the hour. One dangerous low cross cut out.

Lucas Perez - 6

Came on for final 20 minutes. Sent in late low cross which Arnautovic blazed over.

Robert Snodgrass - 5

Late introduction. Booked.

Unused: Adrian, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks.

