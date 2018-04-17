Pochettino expects tough game at Brighton

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino expects a tough game at the Amex tonight against a Brighton side fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Spurs are fourth in the league and beat the Seagulls 2-0 at Wembley in December. They are four points behind second-placed Manchester United and Pochettino has said he will rotate his squad ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United.

Pochettino feels Chris Hughton has done a superb boss in Brighton's first season in the Premier League and said: "Chris is doing a fantastic job and you know very well I admire him.

"He is a legend for us. He is a legend for Tottenham and the fans. We all love him. My relationship with him started before I arrived at Tottenham. And of course after Tottenham we empathise better. But yes he is doing a fantastic job.

"He is a great manager and of course Brighton are doing a fantastic season. It is not easy to be promoted and then to fight to stay in the Premier League, but they are doing a fantastic job.

And of course it will be tough, a very tough game."

Brighton beat Arsenal at the Amex last month and Pochettino has been impressed with the way Albion have played against the top sides: "They were fantastic every time they face big teams. They were capable to beat Arsenal.

"Yes it is going to be a very tough game for us. We need the points to get the gap with Chelsea to try to be sure to be in the Champions League next season, but at the same time we need to think that we are going to find a very aggressive team that plays for survival. Of course they play very well there."

