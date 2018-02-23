Premier League the priority over FA Cup success for Hughton

Chris Hughton says Premier League safety is his biggest priority as Albion head into the business end of the season.

The Seagulls are 14th in the top flight with 11 games to go and are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 32 years.

They famously reached the FA Cup final and were relegated the last time they were in the top tier and Hughton says Premier League survival is the main objective this time around.

He said: "It's about making sure this club is a Premier League club next season.

"That's the only way in the initial years you give the club a chance to develop at the highest level.

"The FA Cup is wonderful trophy and we're delighted to be in it but the biggest priority for us is the Premier League."

Looking ahead to tomorrow's match with Swansea, Hughton said: "It's certainly a massive game until the next massive game. That's how it is at the moment.

"I can understand the thoughts around this game, because we are playing a team in very good form at the moment but in an area of the table where we are.

"These are the types of games that you certainly don't want to lose. But we are in good form as well and we'll certainly need to use that good form and that home advantage to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a result.

"At this stage of the season these games become more meaningful and I can understand why people would look at this one.”