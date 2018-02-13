Pundits hail Brighton's Barcelona-esque goal

Jose Izquierdo scores Albion's goal at Stoke. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Jose Izquierdo scores Albion's goal at Stoke. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton's goal at Stoke on Saturday has been hailed so good that it would be talked about all week if Barcelona had scored it.

Jose Izquierdo's strike in the 1-1 draw came after an oustanding passing move, which started with goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Shane Duffy and Dale Stephens were then involved before Izquierdo played quick one-twos with Solly March and Stephens and then fired past Stoke keeper Jack Butland.

On Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports, Chris Kamara said: "If this was Barcelona, Arsenal or Manchester City, we would be seeing it all week.

"What a move. The football is sensational, the movement, the passing, the one-two play is just top draw."

Albion striker Glenn Murray, a guest on Goals on Sunday, said: "It's a fantastic goal. Jose is very good at those one-twos and getting in behind the defence and he's really starting to show his worth to us the past few weeks."

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke tweeted: "Goal of the Premier League weekend for me - Izquierdo for Brighton. Dazzling one-touch football and finish."

BBC Sussex Sport summariser Warren Aspinall said: "Am I watching Brighton or Barcelona?! Last Saturday's goal was an individual goal, that was a team goal. Lovely one-two football."

Former Southampton forward Matt Le Tissier tweeted about the match and wrote: "And on that game how good was Brighton’s goal (clapping hands)."

It was Izquierdo's second stunning goal in as many weeks, after his long-range strike against West Ham the previous week. He feels his goal at Stoke was his best for the club and said after the match: "This one (was the best) because it was scored together."