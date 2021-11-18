REVEALED: Brighton's worrying results after international breaks - compared with Premier League rivals Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves

Graham Potter's Brighton will resume their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa this Saturday

It uncovers the teams whose squads return ready for action and the sides that can struggle to find their best form.

It's always a tricky time for Premier League managers as players jet back from various destinations across the glob. Some maybe injured, some maybe just jet-lagged and manager also have limited time to prepare their teams and tactics for the next match.

Brighton's record is slight cause for concern, while this Saturday's opponents Aston Villa tend to go quite well.

The Reds have managed the best. They have 22 points from 10 matches - winning six and drawing four.

The Red Devils have 21 points from 10 matches - winning six and drawing three, losing once.

City also have 21 points - winning seven losing three.

The Toffees have 17 points - Winning five, drawing twice and losing three

The Blues have 16 points - winning five, drawing once and losing four

The Villa have 16 points from eight matches - winning five, drawing once and losing twice.

The Saints have 16 points from 10 matches - winning four, drawing four and losing twice.

The Clarets have 15 points from 10 - winning four, drawing three and losing three

The Spurs have 15 points from 10 - winning four, drawing three and losing three

The Gunners have 15 points - winning four, losing three and drawing three

The Hammers have 14 points from 10 - Winning four, drawing two and losing four

Wolves have 14 points from 10 - Winning four, losing two and drawing four.

The Foxes have 11 points from 10 - winning three, drawing twice and losing five.

The Eagles have 10 points from 10 - winning twice, drawing four and losing four

Seagulls have eight points from 10 - winning just once, drawing five and losing four

City have seven points from five matches. Winning twice, drawing once and losing twice.

The White have seven points from five matches - Winning twice, drawing once and losing twice

The Magpies have five points from 10 - winning once, drawing twice and losing seven

The Hornets have three from seven matches - with three draws and four losses