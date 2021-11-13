Revealed: How full Brighton's Amex Stadium has been this season - compared to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.

Brighton' s figures are based on match day attendances as stated by the club, which includes the number of season tickets sold - not the actual attendance in the stadium on that day.

It costs £20 per season per person to transfer the season ticket to another person. This has resulted in some empty seats at the Amex and the system has proved unpopular with some fans.

1. Burnley - 85.3% Turf Moor is a notoriously difficult place to get a result from, however, slightly lower attendances this year may explain Burnley's struggle for results at home this season.

2. Southampton - 90.0% After a slow start to the season, Southampton have found some rhythm recently and are beginning to leave relegation worries behind them.

3. Crystal Palace - 90.5% Selhurst Park is another ground renowned for its atmosphere - especially when Albion visit. Patrick Vieira has them playing some better football this season too which should please the masses at Selhurst Park

4. Brentford - 91.6% The Bees are currently enjoying their first season in the Premier League and their home fans have witnessed some incredible results so far this campaign - including their memorable opening day victory over Arsenal.