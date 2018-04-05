Ryan aiming to bounce back against Terriers

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Albion have to learn from Saturday’s defeat to Leicester and bounce back quickly.

The Seagulls suffered a third successive 2-0 defeat after two late goals took the Foxes to victory, but Brighton remained six points clear of the relegation zone after Southampton and Stoke both lost 3-0.

Brighton entertain Huddersfield on Saturday and both sides know it is a huge game in the battle for survival.

Albion are three points ahead of the Terriers, who have beaten Albion 3-1 and 2-0 in the sides’ last two meetings.

The next two matches against Huddersfield and arch rivals Crystal Palace already look pivotal for Brighton, who have a tough finish to the season against Tottenham, Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ryan said: “It was never meant to be easy to survive in the Premier League, everything happens for a reason.

“We have to learn from the Leicester game, go forward and bounce back quickly.

“Huddersfield were one of the teams that got promoted alongside Brighton. We weren’t satisfied with our performance up there and they come to our place this time, so hopefully we can get a bit of payback on them but most of all let our football do the talking and hopefully get the result at the end of the day.”

Ryan added Albion want to make sure they stay up on their own accord and not rely on any results elsewhere: “From my experience so far in the league, when you watch other games and hope for teams to do you favours, it doesn’t quite happen.

“You’ve got to earn it yourself. If we survive, we’re going to survive on our own accord and own backs.

“We’ll be looking to take a step towards that this week.”

Looking back on Albion’s defeat to Leicester, Ryan said: “We pride ourselves on making the Amex a fortress and in recent times we’ve been able to do that, so it’s a disappointing one.

“I thought we were the more dangerous side across the whole match.

“For whatever reason, we weren’t able to break the deadlock. It’s also been a while since we kept a clean sheet and we pride ourselves on that. At this level, it’s the little moments, the little details, that make the difference.

“It’s been quite some time since we kept a clean sheet frustratingly, so that’s the most disappointing thing about the game.”