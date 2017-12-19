Ryan delighted with clean sheet after conceding a flurry of goals

Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was delighted to keep a clean sheet on Saturday - after conceding a flurry of goals and being punished for a couple of 'frustrating' mistakes.

The Australian international was back to his best in the 0-0 draw with Burnley but spoke afterwards about mistakes which resulted in conceding goals to both Huddersfield and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ryan saw Steve Mounie's header squirm under him in the 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield and then was beaten by Serge Aurier's cross from the touchline when Albion lost by the same score at Spurs.

Ryan, who had conceded nine goals in three games prior to Saturday, said: "It's part and parcel of being human. Being a footballer, we make mistakes unfortunately and being a goalkeeper it's quite obvious when you do make one.

"You get punished a lot more than perhaps an outfield player but at Huddersfield and the first Tottenham goal as well, I thought I could have done better in both those actions.

"As the cross went to come in, my line of vision was actually blocked because Bongy (Gaetan Bong) was standing there and I couldn't see the ball come off his (Aurier's) foot until it was over his shoulder.

"Those were two moments where I felt I could have done better and it was a bit frustrating but I'm thankful today I could contribute to the team and contribute to getting another point on the board.

"My job back there is to help the guys out when I can, thankfully on a couple of occasions I was able to be there. It was nice to come out and get a clean sheet after the flurry of goals we've been conceding."