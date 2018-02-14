Saturday evening games to take place in new TV deal

Premier League football matches will also take place on Saturday evenings from the 2019/2020 season after the new television deal was announced yesterday.

Sky Sports has extended its Premier League rights through to 2022 by acquiring four of the five packages sold so far for £3.579bn, while BT Sport have bought one package for £885m.

Two packages remain available to buy. BT have said they are interested in further rights and rumours have suggested Amazon, or even Facebook or Twitter, may look to pick up one package.

The revenue raised for the TV packages so far is £4,464bn, which is £700m less than in 2015 but 40 matches are still to be sold. The cost per game so far in this package is £9.3m, down from £10.2m.

In the new deal, Sky will show Saturday tea-time matches, Super Sunday, Monday Night Football and Friday Night Football, plus for the first time matches which kick-off at 7.45pm on a Saturday.

BT will show Saturday lunchtime fixtures.

Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports customers will continue to enjoy unrivalled Premier League coverage through to 2022 with 128 live matches a season from next year - more than ever before - including the key head to heads in the best slots and, of course, analysis from the biggest names in football.

"This comes on the back of recent renewals for EFL, ECB and exclusivity for F1, all of which will be available to our customers until 2024."

