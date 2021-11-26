'Simply isn't firing' - Michael Owen makes bold Brighton prediction against lowly Leeds United at the Amex Stadium

Michael Owen has been impressed by Brighton this season

Albion got off to flying start this season but results have slipped of late. Graham Potter's men were beaten last week at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and have not won in their last matches.

It's a worrying run of results for Albion but for the most part their performances have been pretty decent and they remain in a very respectable ninth in the league standings.

Brighton will also be boosted by the return of midfielder Enock Mwepu who has recovered from a hip injury and Robert Sanchez who returns from suspension.

"Brighton have been great this season," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"However, they’ll be disappointed to lose out late at Villa Park last weekend. That said, they’re well above their expected points total for the season, and up against a Leeds side that simply isn’t firing, they’ll be confident of adding to that total.

"Graham Potter’s side have been excellent at the back thus far, and I fancy them to keep it going at the Amex."

Leeds have struggled to find their best form and boss Marcelo Bielsa has been unable to play his strongest line-up for most of this season due to injuries, but is boosted by the return of Raphinha (ill) and Rodrigo (foot) for Saturday’s evening kick-off at Brighton.

Leeds, two points above the relegation zone, will still be without striker Patrick Bamford as they chase just their third Premier League win of the season, but Jamie Shackleton is also back in contention.

Defenders Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pelvis) continue to work their way back following surgery.

Michael Owen prediction: 2-0 to Brighton.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Connolly