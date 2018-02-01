Search

Sky Sports pundit Merson praises Albion's transfer window

Leonardo Ulloa in action at Southampton last night. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson praised Brighton's transfer window and gave them a B+ grade for their January business.

The Seagulls brought in forward Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a club record £14m fee and striker Leonardo Ulloa returned to Albion on loan from Leicester.

Merson said: "They've brought in Leo Ulloa and I really like him. He scores goals and had a good record at Leicester, so I think that's a good deal. It's good to see they're having a go."

Merson gave his highest rating, A+, to Chelsea, Liverpool - who signed Virgil van Djk and received £146m for Philippe Coutinho - and Manchester United, who brought in Alexis Sanchez.

His lowest grade went to Bournemouth, with an F, after the Cherries did not sign a player in January.

