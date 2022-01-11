Sold! Brighton vs Man United David Beckham 1992 debut ticket stub costing £5.50 makes thousands at auction

A youthful David Beckham in his Manchester United days

Well, 30 years and a remarkable career later, all but very few people on the planet know exactly who David Beckham is.

There were 16,649 fans in the Goldstone that day for a League Cup second round first leg clash which ended 1-1. And if you did have a ticket for that September evening, it could be worth a good few pence.

Danny Wallace scored for Man United before Brighton's Matt Edwards headed an equaliser but the match is most remembered for when United manager Alex Ferguson replaced Andre Kanchelskis with a then unknown teenager called Beckham.

Beckham, now 46 went on to represent United on 265 occasions and played for some of the top clubs in the world including Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG. He was also capped 115 times for his country.

One fan decided to place their ticket stub for Beckham's debut match at the Goldstone - brought for £5.50 almost 30 years ago - up for auction on December 22 and the bidding began at $100.

By the time it sold yesterday on Goldin it had a fetched a very healthy amount of $15,027....quite the investment!

The lot was described as: "Graded PR 1 by PSA (63895623). Manchester United and England legend David Beckham made his senior debut for Manchester United in a League Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 23rd, 1992.

"Beckham appeared in the game, a 1-1 draw, as a substitute for Andrei Kanchelskis after impressing in the Red Devils’ 1991-92 FA Youth Cup championship run. Offered is a ticket stub to the Brighton and United League Cup match at Goldstone Ground.