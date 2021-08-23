Solly March Brighton contract: How long is the deal, what the Albion star said and Graham Potter's reaction?

Brighton's Solly March has impressed in the first two match of the new Premier League season having recovered from his knee injury

The 27-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Albion since his debut against Derby County in the 2013/14 season, before being a part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

The Hailsham born player has featured regularly under head coach Graham Potter and before his knee injury last season was playing some of the best football of his career.

He has recovered well and has started this season in promising fashion as Albion have two wins from their first two matches of the campaign.

The versatile wing-back completed ten years at the club this summer, having joined from Lewes in 2011.

Last season saw March make his 100th Premier League appearance for Albion, as he scored goals against Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as against Newport County in the Emirates FA Cup.

How long is the contract?

March's new contract runs until June 2024.

March said:

“It’s massive for me. I’ve been here for almost 10 years now so, for another three or four years, I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going and start these next three or four years at the club.

"Hopefully we can push on as a club in that time. Our aim is to become a top-ten Premier League club and hopefully we can do that soon.

“I’ve grown into it so far," March added following his injury. "Maybe this was a step up from the first game but I’ve been out a long time.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to get into my stride and have that confidence in my body again.

“I’ve got through two 90 minutes of football, now I’ve just got to keep getting through the games and building on my performances.

“I’m happy to get through the two games and hopefully I can contribute more now.”

What head coach Graham Potter said

“I am really pleased to see Solly commit his future here, he is a pleasure to work with and it’s great to see him continue to progress.

"As a local lad he is a great role model and excellent example for any young player with his commitment and hard work.

“He’s a player who makes a significant impact for us at both ends of the pitch, and we are delighted he’s committed his long-term future to the club.”

