Steven Gerrard reveals major Aston Villa backroom staff reshuffle ahead of Brighton and Crystal Palace

Steven Gerrard has prepared his managerial team at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff have followed the former England midfielder in switching from Rangers to Aston Villa.

Gerrard was appointed Villa manager on Thursday, with the ex-Liverpool star leaving the Scottish champions after three years in Glasgow.

The 41-year-old has replaced Dean Smith at the Villa Park helm, with the Birmingham club having suffered five-straight Premier League defeats.

Former Scotland midfielder and Coverntry and Leeds boss Gary McAllister will now assume the roles of assistant head coach at Villa Park, along with Michael Beale.

Tom Culshaw, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom have also made the move to the English top flight.

“Aston Villa are pleased to welcome Gary McAllister (assistant head coach), Michael Beale (assistant head coach), Tom Culshaw (technical coach), Scott Mason (lead analyst) and Jordan Milsom (head of fitness and conditioning) to the club as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff,” read a Villa statement.

“Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks and Neil Cutler will also remain at the club.”