Stoke defender Pieters on dropping two points against Brighton and the penalty row

Erik Pieters felt Stoke dropped two points after missing a last minute penalty in their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The main talking point after the game was the Potters' late spot-kick and the row between Jese and Charlie Adam before it was taken.

Adam took the penalty but saw it saved by Mathew Ryan. A win would have taken Stoke level on points with Brighton and Pieters said: “It happens, it happens. People score and people miss. It’s part of football. If he scores he’s the hero, if he misses like now, people talk bad about him.

“It was a good save by the goalkeeper. I think the rebound was good by their defence and then after the corner, a great header off the line by Knockaert.

“It happens, that’s part of football. I still believe we should have got more.

"I think we've lost two points again. Our next game is Leicester and we go again.”

Asked about Jese's reaction to not taking the penalty, Pieters said: “That’s football. That’s emotion. Don’t forget this guy is having a tough season, I don’t have to go into details.

"It’s a really tough year for him. The moment there is a penalty and the moment a striker can score, you want to score. I can completely understand. It’s gone a little bit too far, but in my opinion emotion is part of the game. Everyone works hard, everyone wants to be that hero.

“But when he missed, it’s like it’s bad, it’s bad. I can understand the reaction.”

On how things were between Adam and Jese after the game, Pieters said: “It’s all good, all good. Listen, I play with so many people and during the game, I shout, I curse. But after the game we are friends. I can make a tackle on Davy Propper or Tim Krul at the final whistle we are friends, it’s normal.”