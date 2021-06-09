Study reveals Brighton star and Jack Grealish nemesis is the Premier League's most economical signing

Brighton defender Joel Veltman (left) gets to grips with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

The Dutch international and Champions League semi-finalist quickly established himself as key man in Graham Potter’s defence and his versatility allowed him to cover a number of positions including right wing back in the absence of the injured Tariq Lamptey.

Veltman, 29, also played all across the backline and his consistent display soon made his a favourite with the fans.

His display against Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was a particular highlight of his campaign, as he marked the tricky England international out of the match during the 0-0 stalemate.

“I’m very annoying to play against,” said Veltman after the match.

Many Albion fans already suspected he was bargain of the season and a study conducted by BettingOdds.comThey analysed the most and least successful arrivals who debuted (or indeed returned or switched shirt colours) in the Premier League from the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Taking into account the Veltman’s reported salary of £2m and the 29 points the Seagulls have earned when Veltman has been in the side, he has cost Brighton a 2020/21 Premier League new arrival low of just £99,588 per point.

Second was Vladimir Coufal who joined West Ham from Slavia Prague for £5m. His Salary is said to be £1.6m and he earned 61 points for his side at a cost per point of: £108,446.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier was third. He joined from Lorient for £5m and earns a reported £858,000. Points earned for his side: 53, at a cost per point of: £110,842.

The fourth best value was Fernando Marcal. He arrived from Lyon to Wolverhampton Wanderers for £1.72m. His salary is £1.82m and points earned for his side was 20. Cost per point: £176,823.

5. Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City to Fulham) Transfer Cost: £2m Salary: £3.12m Points Earned For Side: 28 Cost per Point: £219,871

6. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic to Fulham) Transfer Cost: £2m Salary: £3.12m Points Earned For Side: 23 Cost per Point: £222,997

7. Harrison Reed (Southampton to Fulham) Transfer Cost: £6m Salary: £624,000 Points Earned For Side: 26 Cost per Point: £254,378

8. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague to West Ham United) Transfer Cost: £15m Salary: £3.5m Points Earned For Side: 65 Cost per Point: £284,703

9. Jayden Bogle (Derby County to Sheffield United) Transfer Cost: £3m Salary: £858,000 Points Earned For Side: 13 Cost per Point: £297,685

10. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur) Transfer Cost: £12m Salary: £1.2m Points Earned For Side: 42 Cost per Point: £314,286

Costliest Transfers Per Point Gained In the 2020/21 Premier League Season

1. Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos to Liverpool) Transfer Cost: £11.75m Salary: £3.12m Points Earned For Side: 3 Cost per Point: £4.957m

2. Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City) Transfer Cost: £40m Salary: £4.8m Points Earned For Side: 21 Cost per Point: £2.133m

3. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea) Transfer Cost: £72m Salary: £7.28m Points Earned For Side: 38 Cost per Point: £2.086m

4. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield to West Bromwich Albion) Transfer Cost: £15m Salary: £1.56m Points Earned For Side: 9 Cost per Point: £1.834m

5. Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool to Wolverhampton Wanderers) Transfer Cost: £13.5m Salary: £2.1m Points Earned For Side: 9 Cost per Point: £1.733m

6. Grady Diangana (West Ham United to West Bromwich Albion) Transfer Cost: £12m Salary: £1.06m Points Earned For Side: 8 Cost per Point: £1.632m

7. Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal) Transfer Cost: £45m Salary: £13m Points Earned For Side: 38 Cost per Point: £1.526m

8. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool to Sheffield United) Transfer Cost: £23.5m Salary: £1.43m Points Earned For Side: 17 Cost per Point: £1.466m

9. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool) Transfer Cost: £41m Salary: £4.7m Points Earned For Side: 38 Cost per Point: £1.202m