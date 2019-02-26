Super computer predicts EVERY midweek result for Brighton and their Premier League rivals

Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results. Click and scroll through the pages to see its predictions...
View more
We're preparing for a full Premier League midweek fixture list - but how will Brighton and their rivals fare?
Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results. Click and scroll through the pages to see its predictions...