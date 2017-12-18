Tarkowski charged by The FA after Murray clash

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged by The FA with violent conduct after elbowing Brighton striker Glenn Murray in the ribs on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 35th minute of the 0-0 draw and Burnley have until 6pm tomorrow to respond.

Speaking about the incident after Saturday's game, Murray said: "I can't remember what happened but I felt something in my ribs. However the referee didn't see it."

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by officials are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials.

Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.