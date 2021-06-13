The 12 key deals Brighton need to tie up quickly now transfer window is open

Shane Duffy will look to kick-start his career this coming season after a tough loan spell at Celtic

Albion confirmed last week that injury-hit Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo will depart at the end of this month and further players are likely to follow now the transfer window is open.

Head coach Graham Potter will be keen to streamline his squad which would free up funds to enable him to strengthen in attacking areas.

Big decisions need to made on a number of players who were out on loan season and also players who continue to be on the fringes of the first team squad.

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Dutch international hardly featured last season due to injury and illness. A classy operator at his best but faces stiff competition in central midfield from Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and now Jakub Moder and Caicedo. Would like to see him stay and get back to his best but the 29-year-old may favour a move to back to Holland with PSV said to be keen.

Brighton will also brace themselves for huge incoming bids for Yves Bissouma and England international defender Ben White.

Scroll down and click through to see the 12 key players who face an uncertain summer

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Ireland international midfielder did not enjoyed enough game time at Preston following his January loan switch. Albion are well stacked in central midfield and will have to make a big decision on Molumby, 21, this summer. Molumby, who enjoyed a successful loan at Millwall the previous season, will be keen to play regular football be that on another loan or a permanent move away from the Amex.

Contracted with Brighton until June 2023. The Ireland international said he needs a ‘reset’ after a tough time north of the border while on loan with Celtic. The 29-year-old will likely move on this summer with Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest or Wayne Rooney’s Derby said to be possible destinations.

Brighton contract expires June 2022. The Aussie international lost his place between the sticks to Rob Sanchez and joined Arsenal on loan last January until the end of the season. Arsenal are said to be keen to complete a permanent deal this summer for around £5 million, which seems good business for all parties.

Brighton contract expires June 2021. Scored six goals last campaign, including a sublime strike against Leeds which was voted Albion’s goal of the season. Albion have offered the 30-year-old a new deal but chief executive Paul Barber admitted there could be a number of other interested parties.

Brighton contract expires June 2023. Once again a frustrating season for the Iranian. Often on the fringes of the starting XI but never had an extended run under Graham Potter. Looked strong and fully fit towards the end of the season but this summer could be the right time to depart for both parties.

Brighton contract expires June 2022: Moved to Red Bull Salzburg on loan last January. Suffered a knee ligament injury with his new club in February and has worked his way back to fitness. Would be a surprise to see him back playing at the Amex and will likely depart, either on loan or permanently this summer.

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Mali international was excellent last season and his agent increased speculation by saying there’s “significant interest in his client,” with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City all said to be keen. Bissouma could well depart this summer but he price will need to be right.

Brighton contract expires June 2022. Made an encouraging Premier League debut against Man City and then came on as a substitute during the 1-0 win at Leeds but hardly featured since in the PL. Antwerp are said to be keen on sealing a £4m deal for Tau this summer.

Brighton contract expires June 2023. The Romanian was very slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained while on loan at Galatasaray. Lasted just 15 minutes in a run out for the under-23s but the setback was said not to be serious. He was training with the first team but may look to move on this summer in search of regular football.

Brighton are bracing themselves for incoming bids for their classy 23-year-old defender who was called up by Gareth Southgate for the European Championships. Adapted well to the Premier League and would be a serious blow to lose a player of his age and ability. Rated around the 50 million mark but Brighton should keep their academy graduate for at least one more season.