The areas Graham Potter and Brighton must strengthen in January amid ‘two’ key transfers claim

Graham Potter has not ruled out bringing in new players this January window

Head coach Graham Potter did not rule out making any signings if the right person is available which can improve his squad.

The window is also likely to see some fringe players head out on loan in search of regular first-team football.

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly has already joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

There could also be loan moves on the horizon for some other players including summer signing Kjell Scherpen plus youngsters Haydon Roberts and Taylor Richards who impressed out on loan last season.

But where are the positions that Albion could be looking to strengthen?

With Connolly being allowed to head out loan could Albion add another striker to their ranks.

That is despite Neal Maupay having seven goals to his name this season and Danny Welbeck being fit once again.

Albion did try to add their striking options in the summer window but lost out to Benfica and Fiorentina respectively in their bids to sign Darwin Nunez and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Another area the Seagulls could be looking to add to is their midfield where they have been linked with Polish international Kacper Koslowski.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of their win over Everton, Potter did not confirm that Albion were closing in on the signing of the promising 18-year-old but did admit he was 'the type of player' they would be interested in.

Kowslowski currently plays his football in the Polish top flight for Pogon Szczecin and has already scored three goals and got two assists this season.

Albion have already had success buying midfielders from the Ekstraklasa as they bought Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan last summer, who has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the heart of the midfield featuring in 18 of their 19 Premier League games so far this season.

Looking back at previous windows

Albion have had a number of success stories signings the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Alexis Mac Allister, Glenn Murray, Anthony Knockaert, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Leonardo Ulloa and Kazenga Lua Lua.

Despite those success stories, there have also been January signings that have struggled to make an impression including Jurgen Locadia, Chuba Akpom, Leon Best, Chris O’Grady, Mustapha Carayol and Leroy Lita to name some.

In their previous two January windows when Potter has been in charge the Seagulls have made just three signings in Moises Caicedo last season and Aaron Mooy and Lamptey in 2019/20.

One thing that Potter has done since joining the club is that he tends to be spot on in terms of his recruitment.