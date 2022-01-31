The FIVE Brighton deals expected to be sealed on transfer deadline day

Deniz Undav is tipped to sign for Brighton on transfer deadline day

Brighton have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.

Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.

Albion are bracing themselves for a departure today as Newcastle agreed a £13m fee for defender Dan Burn but who else could out the exit door and who could be arriving?

Here are the FIVE deals we expect to go through today.

Dan Burn: Looks like a done deal and makes sense for all parties. Burn has been a key a player for Graham Potter for the last three seasons but £13m for a player who will turn 30 this year and with 18 months remaining on his contract is hard to resist. Yes.

Julio Enciso: Albion are said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal. Club Libertad honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world. If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.” Yes

Deniz Undav: Albion are set to sign Union Saint-Gilloise's striker Deniz Undav today before sending the striker straight back on loan to Tony Bloom's Belgian club for the remainder of the season. Undav has netted18 goals in 24 appearances this season, having joined USG from German side Meppen in 2020. Yes.

Haydon Roberts is tipped for a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale. Has been linked with Championship outfits Swansea, Cardiff and Nottingham Forest. League One Sheffield Wednesday are also keen. No

Kjell Scherpen continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in goalkeeper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently. No.

Completed deals so far

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding a new player in the coming days.

So far, Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.