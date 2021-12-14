The importance of Neal Maupay: Brighton's often-criticised striker who is matching Ronaldo for goals this season

Brighton striker Neal Maupay has six goals to his name this season

However, his two late equalisers in their last two matches, including that superb overhead kick at the London Stadium has helped rescue two points for the Seagulls.

When you look at Maupay’s stats since making the switch to the South Coast from then Championship side at the time Brentford, he has notched 24 goals in 84 appearances and picked up five assists.

That leaves him sitting second on the list of Albion’s all-time Premier League topscorers with only Glenn Murray (26) having scored more.

His 24 goals in the Premier League also see him sit third on the list of Albion’s top scorers in the top flight with only Murray (26) and Michael Robinson (37) having scored more.

Back-to-back goals for the Frenchman has taken his tally to the season for six, with only Sadio Mane, Raphinha, Emmanuel Dennis, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Diego Jota (all 7), Jamie Vardy (9) and Mohamed Salah (14) having scored more in the Premier League so far this season.

Maupay’s six goals means he is also just four goals shy of equalling his best return in the top flight in the 2019/20 where he scored ten goals in 37 appearances.

When you look at the number of goals Graham Potter’s men have scored this season (14), Maupay has contributed just under half of those by himself. His importance to Albion is also highlighted by the number of points he has helped them to win.

This season his goals have helped the Seagulls to pick up 12 of their 20 points. Last season his goals helped Albion to pick up 11 of their 41 points and in the 2019/20

campaign his contributions in front of goal proved to be even more vital as his goals helped Potter’s men pick up 19 of their 41 points.

At the age of 25 he still has plenty of years ahead of him and is yet to reach his peak. When you take into account his goalscoring returns in the Premier League, Maupay has

proved himself to be a vital cog in Albion’s side.

But with the record of being their top scorer in the Premier League on the horizon and him being just four goals away from hitting double figures, Maupay will be hoping to continue his impressive goalscoring form against Wolves under the bright lights at the Amex tomorrow night (7:30pm).