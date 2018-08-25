The key points from Brighton boss Chris Hughton's post-match Liverpool press conference

Chris Hughton was proud of Brighton's performance in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool but was disappointed with the goal his side conceded.

Mo Salah got the only goal midway through the first half after Albion gave the ball away, before Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross both had excellent chances to level in the second period.

Here are the key points from Hughton's post-match press conference.

PROUD BUT DISAPPOINTED

"The over-riding one (feeling) is disappointment. I'm proud of the way that the team played, particularly after giving away a very poor goal.

"From that moment on, you can either go into a shell or try to express yourself. I thought as the game went on, we gave ourselves the best possible opportunity to get something here.

"You aren't going to get too many real good opportunities here - particularly with the quality they've got - to get something from the game.

"They had a lot of possession and they threatened and on a good day, they would probably put a second or a third away.

"But at the end, we looked likely to possibly score so I'm very proud of that but also disappointed to concede a very poor goal."

FRUSTRATED DRESSING ROOM

"Yes it is because we've had two games where our level of performance has been very good.

"It was very good against Manchester United and we knew we had to get close to that here. At the moment, this would be one of the most difficult places to get a result, particularly with their record here last season.

"It was pleasing after the disappointment of giving the goal away.

"Being only 1-0 down at half-time gave us encouragement that if we could raise our performance and get bodies forward that we might have chances."

SUMMER RECRUITMENT

"I think we have recruited really well.

"But we won't know that until a good stage into the season and at the end of the season.

"There's been some really good signs. Bissouma made his debut today, Balogun is an experienced player, there's Montoya and a few still to come back in as well.

"We've got good competition in the squad and we'll need that."

GROSS'S CHANCE

"You never blame your player. Whichever player is at fault for missing a chance or giving a goal away, it's not something they're doing on purpose.

"It's part and parcel of the game, It was a very good chance and it needed a goalkeeper to make a very good save and at a moment when he probably thought he wouldn't have to.

"That's part and parcel of the game. If we score that, we come away with a great result.

"On the balance of play, Liverpool were better than us but the fact we were stil lin there and pushing speaks volumes of the team."

SQUAD CHALLENGE

"There is a difference between playing at home and playing away.

"Not just for us but for every team. Every team is going to be stronger at home than away.

"The biggest challenge we have this season is to improve our away form. We were not good at Watford first game but we were good today.

"Our strength last season was at home, so we need to maintain that with a good level and see if we can pick up more points and be a bit more productive away from home."