The key points from Brighton manager Chris Hughton's post-match Fulham press conference

Chris Hughton felt there were more positives than negatives after Albion drew 2-2 with Fulham this afternoon.

Albion fought back from a two-goal deficit to come away with a draw thanks to a double from Glenn Murray.

Here are the key points from his post-match press conference:

Deserved point

“Irrespective of balance of play or chances, when you’re 2-0 down in the Premier League, to come back from that there are certainly more positives than negatives so yes, a very good point for us.

“I thought we started the game really well. Perhaps over the 90 minutes if our game had been a little bit more clinical in that final third, it’s a game that we would have won.”

Murray

“Two good goals, Knockaert’s done great on the first one but you’ve still got to put it away and Glenn is somebody that is used to being in that position.

“There was certainly more pressure on the second penalty than the first, so for Glenn to put it away so emphatically I think it speaks volumes for him.”

(On Murray’s age) “It’s really about how big your desire is and how well you look after yourself. There’s are reasons why at 34 Glenn is still going strong and most of those are down to his desire and aptitude to want to do it.”

Albion's performance

“We will learn from some bits of the game. They were a very good possession team and sometimes you’ve got to press at the right time otherwise they will play through you and of course we conceded a poor second goal.

“I think as a team we will learn and as individuals. But certainly, nothing wrong with the desire the team has shown in recent games.”

Lewis Dunk back

“Delighted to have him back. He’s a very tough individual which is why he was able to get back in this period of time. He is somebody that’s not used to being injured.

“Generally, when he’s had injuries he’s back in the quickest amount of time, and probably for the injury he had, there isn’t anybody that’s going to get back quicker than that."

Pascal Gross

"His ankle will be sore. Going out in the second half it was a question of seeing how he was. My thinking was to bring Bissouma on particularly at that stage of the game. He’ll be sore, but I’m sure he’ll be fine."

International break

“It’s better because we’re on the back of what feels like a good result now. With the players coming back that haven’t played, it’s a good opportunity to work them.”