The SIX transfers which could still happen at Brighton as January deadline inches closer

Ryan Longman is expected to seal his switch from Brighton to Hull

As Brighton fans continue to wait for confirmation of Dan Burn's £13m departure to Newcastle, other deals continue to be negotiated behind the scenes.

Today Albion have announced new contracts for talented youngsters Odel Offiah and Jeremy Sarmiento but four players could yet depart and look certain to arrive before the window slams shut.

Here are the SIX deals we expect to go through before 11pm

IN - Julio Enciso: Albion are said to be in the closing stages of completing a deal for 18-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso for just under £6m from Primera División outfit Club Libertad on a five-year deal. Club Libertad honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world. If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.” Will it go through?...Yes

IN - Deniz Undav: Albion are set to sign Union Saint-Gilloise's striker Deniz Undav for around £6m today before sending the striker straight back on loan to Tony Bloom's Belgian club for the remainder of the season. Undav has netted18 goals in 24 appearances this season, having joined USG from German side Meppen in 2020. Will it go through?...Yes.

OUT - Ryan Longman: The Albion striker has been with the club since 2019 but is expected to confirm a permanent deal to Hull City. Longman has impressed while on loan with the Tigers and has four goal in his last nine outings. His initial fee is expected to be around £700,000 with add-ons. Will it go through?...Yes.

OUT - Dan Burn: Looks like a done deal and makes sense for all parties. Burn has been a key a player for Graham Potter for the last three seasons but £13m for a player who will turn 30 this year and with 18 months remaining on his contract is hard to resist. Will it go through?...Yes.

OUT - Haydon Roberts: Is tipped for a loan move to continue the next stage of his development. The the departure of Burn could scupper his move. The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale. Has been linked with Championship outfits Swansea, Cardiff and Nottingham Forest. League One Sheffield Wednesday are also keen. Will it go through?...No