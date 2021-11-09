Graham Potter's Brighton have enjoyed a decent start to their Premier League season

The staggering amount Brighton are on track to earn in the Premier League this season - compared to Aston Villa, Leeds and Watford

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:14 pm

Graham Potter's team sit proudly in seventh place on 17 points from their first 11 top flight fixtures.

The Premier League is yet to confirm the amount each top flight outfit will earn this season, though the figures involved have been forecast based on recent seasons.

Clubs receive money based on their final position, along with a 'facility fee' for how many times they're broadcast live on TV.

The estimated figures are based on last season's methods by football finance guru Nick Harris (a.k.a Sporting Intel) - Check out the figures below ranked by current Premier League standings...

1. Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's team lead the way at the moment and are on track a bank a a very healthy £161.7m if they claim the title

2. Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are just three points off Chelsea but if they finish second they will net an estimated £160.9m.

3. West Ham

What a start for the Hammers and if they continue their fine form they could be in line to receive £156.5m for a third place finish

4. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp would not be happy with fourth place but they would still receive a hefty sum of £150.9m

