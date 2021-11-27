'They can't live with him' - Jamie Redknapp blown away by Tariq Lamptey's display against Leeds

Tariq Lamptey was on fine form against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium

Lamptey was brilliant for dominant Brighton in the first half and gave Leeds left back Junior Firpo a torrid time.

Lamptey, who is getting back to his best form after a hamstring injury, enjoyed 100 per cent passing accuracy. He had five passes into the box and created four chances. He also had two dribbles completed - one of which resulted in a booking for Firpo.

The Leeds defender was then lucky not to receive a second yellow when he hauled Lamptey back on the edge of the box.

It was a dominant display from Brighton but failure to take their chances is a familiar story as Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder both missed golden opportunities, while Leo Trossard cracked the woodwork in the first 45 minutes.

Albion had 12 shots in total - their most in the first half of the Premier League - and had Lamptey to thank for many of them.

Redknapp said, "Lamptey against Firpo is a miss-match. Firpo does not want to run and chase him. They can't live with Lamptey. Everytime they have got the ball to him they have had success.

"Firpo has been booked and he is getting terrorised. I thought Lamptey may play as a wing back but he's been a right winger. It has really suited him and Leeds have not been able to live with him.