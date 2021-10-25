'They know exactly what to do' - Pep Guardiola makes bold Brighton claim ahead of Liverpool showdown

Pep Guardiola likes Albion's style of play under Graham Potter

Pep Guardiola reiterated his belief that Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is the best English coach after Manchester City’s 4-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Guardiola previously praised Potter but the duo fell-out last season after Potter’s wild celebrations during Brighton’s victory against City last season.

“That was my opinion two years ago and I have the same opinion,” said Guardiola when asked if Potter is still the best English coach. “I like what they do. They are top four and really up there.

"But last season also I like what they do. They played really well but did not get the results.

“I know Graham from when he was at Swansea. That is why he is in that position and that is why I had a picture about which team we play today.

“They know exactly what to do. They make the build up with a good keeper, they have four at the back.

“The occupy perfectly the ball. They have runners high and wide with a winger. It does not matter if they wing-backs, full backs or wingers.

“And after that they create the spaces for the people in the middle. They press aggressive and they have courage to play.

“So all the tings I would like as a spectator, what I would like to see in my team, I see it and I identify with this team.”

Guardiola also said he has no ill-feeling following their heated touchline exchange last season. Potter said before the match that he over-reacted at the time and said he would shake

Guardiola’s had and hope to receive a cuddle from the Spaniard.

“Above all Graham is a gentleman,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach. “I think for English football it is so good to have manager like Graham.”