Tottenham COVID crisis: Brighton's latest response after Spurs plea to Premier League

Antonio Conte admits it's a scary situation for Spurs

Tottenham have been hit with a coronavirus outbreak at their training ground and eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Spurs were supposed to play their crunch Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday but the club announced on Wednesday they would not play the game.

With the first-team area of Tottenham’s training ground currently shut in the outbreak, Sunday’s visit to Brighton is unlikely to go ahead, with boss Antonio Conte saying on Wednesday that he was ‘scared’.

It has seen the club open talks with the league over the viability of the Brighton fixture.

This all leaves Brighton fans, management, players and stadium staff playing a waiting game.

A spokesperson from Albion said: "It's game-on until we hear any differently. One for the PL."

The Premier League has yet to postpone a match this season because of Covid-19 and any decision would be made on a case by case basis.

Last season Aston Villa had two matches in a row postponed after their training ground was forced to close because of what they called a ‘significant’ outbreak.

“The problem is that every day we are having people with Covid,”

Conte said at a press conference which was held virtually rather than in person at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre.

“People that yesterday weren’t positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive. I think this is a serious problem.

“The worst is we don’t know and we continue to have contact with people that the day before were negative. For sure this is not a good situation. At the end of the training session today, again one player positive. Another member of staff is positive.”

Sunday’s game against Tottenham would have been the start of a hectic schedule for an injury-hit Albion. On Wednesday, December 15, they are set to welcome Wolves before their trip to face Man United at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 18.