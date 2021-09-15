Two telling statistics show how Graham Potter's Brighton have progressed this season

Graham Potter's team look more resilient so far this season

Three wins from four games is a good start to the league campaign, even more so when looking back at last season, when it took the Albion 19 games to record a trio of League victories.

The other stat ironically came out of adversity but is still impressive in itself.

When Albion defender Adam Webster was replaced by Jacob Moder in the first half, for the first time ever in the club’s 120-yearhistory they had 10 full internationals on the pitch, Neal Maupay being the odd one out.

Come on Neal you must have a distant Welsh relative somewhere?

The trio of victories and the depth of quality in the squad are two clear indicators that Graham Potter is moving in the right direction.

But something else which struck me after the final whistle is, how both teams would learn lessons from the game?

I was impressed by Brentford, and sincerely hope they survive this season. They are a lovely club, with nice fans, but they had a rude awakening on Saturday.

Clear-cut chances come few and far between for the majority of sides in the EPL, so Brentford need to learn how to take theirs, specifically Bryan Mbeumo, who had three opportunities before the break.

Had the Albion been playing a more experienced side they could have been beaten by the break.

As it was, Albion had two chances, through Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard, and while the former England striker should have done better, the Belgian international made no mistake.

That’s progress in itself. I’m not sure 18 months or two years ago the Albion would have won that game, but that little bit of resilience developed by Potter is paying dividends.

This weekend brings Leicester City to the Amex Stadium , and previous seasons’ form counts for nothing.

Just which Leicester turn up may depend on their midweek European game as well as other factors.