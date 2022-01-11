'Undroppable' - Is this the Brighton starting XI to face Crystal Palace on Friday at the Amex Stadium?

Neal Maupay scored a late leveller in the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace

Both teams have enjoyed a solid first half to their Premier League campaigns with Brighton sitting nicely in ninth while Place are four points back in 11th.

Graham Potter' s team have played some decent football this term and last time out in the league they enjoyed a 3-2 triumph at Everton.

Albion have a few injury concerns going into this one and Potter will have to decide if skipper Lewis Dunk - who has been out since December with a knee injury - is fit enough to start.

Adam Webster (calf/fatigue) will also be assessed having missed last Saturday's FA Cup third round 2-1 win at West Brom.

Enock Mwepu is doubtful as the midfielder picked-up a hamstring problem last week at the Hawthorns and hobbled of in the first half.

Influential midfielder Yves Bissouma is definitely out as he is away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Potter also continues to manage the minutes of fit-again striker Danny Welbeck who is easing his way back to fitness after hamstring surgery.

Here's how Albion could line-up for this crunch clash.

Rob Sanchez - The Albion stopper was rested for the FA Cup win at West Brom as Kjell Scherpen made his first team debut following his summer move from Ajax. Sanchez however is Potter's No 1 and will be back between the sticks for this Premier League clash.

Tariq Lamptey - A popular figure with Albion fans and the former Chelsea wing back will no doubt relish this high-octane clash against the old rivals. Expecting to see Lamptey bombing up and down the flank from the full-back position.

Adam Webster - The defender was rested for the West Brom victory last Saturday as Potter manages his minutes following a calf injury. If Dunk isn't quite up to speed, I expect Webster to play in the heart of the defence.

Dan Burn - Now playing in his preferred position of centre back or left side of the three and looks all the better for it. If Dunk is still struggling for full fitness, Burn could well get the nod to play alongside Webster ahead of Shane Duffy.

Marc Cucurella - Struggling to think a signing who has adapted to Premier League life quite as smoothly as Cucurella. Has played left back, wing back and against Chelsea excelled on the left side of a three. Brilliant signing and looking forward to seeing him in action against Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister - Almost undroppable at the moment. The midfielder has grasped his opportunity with classy and hardworking displays. Scored twice against Everton and has added much need goals to the Albion midfield.

Jakub Moder - With Bissouma at the AFCON and the Mwepu struggling, Moder's athleticism and drive will be vital in the Albion midfield. Scored at West Brom last Saturday and developing nicely this season under the guidance of Potter. Yet to score in the PL.

Adam Lallana - Has been a regular fixture in the Albion line-up this season and adds experience and control to Potter's line-up. The 33-year-old seems to have put his injury problems behind him and has been able to lead the press. A great season so far but missing a few goals to his name.

Pascal Gross - If Mwepu is out, I expect the German midfielder to start this one just to give extra control and legs in the centre of the park.

Leo Trossard - The skilful Belgian has four goals to his name this season and is Albion's most creative player. The more Brighton can get him on the ball the better they look. Clever movement, takes up dangerous positions and links well with Neal Maupay and Mac Allister