WATCH Brighton striker Evan Ferguson nets this screamer for Albion under-23s against Everton at Goodison Park

Young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson enhanced his growing reputation with a cracking goal against Everton under-23s at Goodison Park

The 17-year-old fired home a cracking effort into the top-corner 11 minutes from time but first-half goals from Lewis Dobbin and Reece Welch sealed victory for Everton at Goodison Park.

Andrew Crofts' young Brighton team were far better in the second half and Ferguson - who had previously been denied by the post - helped Albion push to the end.

His goal arrived as Ferguson ran at the home defence, shuffled the ball onto his right foot and swept a shot from the edge of the box into the top right-hand corner.

Ferguson, 17, is highly regarded at Brighton. He joined the academy in January after Albion fought off stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international made his first team debut in August when he came on for the final 15 minutes of Brighton's Carabao Cup victory at Cardiff.

Albion under-23s are fifth in the Premier League 2 standings and are next in action this Friday at 7pm at Chelsea under-23s.

Albion under-23s: McGill, Offiah, Tsoungui, Turns, Peupion, Hinchy (Miller 79), Spong, Leonard, Furlong, Tolaj (sub: Ella 72), Ferguson.