WATCH: Brighton's 6ft 5in loan goalkeeper shoved by angry little Ipswich Town fan after Charlton loss

Brighton's Christian Walton has spent this season on loan at League One Ipswich Town

Walton, who joined League One Ipswich on loan at the start of the season, tried to act as peacemaker as his teammate Toto Nsiala had a heated argument with Ipswich's travelling support at the Valley after the 2-0 loss against the Addicks.

Walton, who stands at 6ft 5in, attempted to defuse the situation but a fuming Town fan ran on to the pitch and shoved the 26-year-old former England under-21 stopper.

The fan in question was man-handled by stewards and led away.

Walton had performed well in the match and Town would have suffered a greater defeat had it not been for Albion man's performance.

Nsiala, who has made 62 appearances for Town, later apologised for the incident. He said: "Following last night’s game, I would like to applaud and thank the supporters for travelling in their thousands and paying their hard-earned cash, especially at this time of year.

"All of the lads and I fully appreciate the time and effort of the fans who support us up and down the country.

"Frustrations were high and I completely understand why, as that performance was not good enough.

"My intention was to acknowledge the supporters and tell them that we are doing all we can to put things right but unfortunately this did not come across how I intended.

"I apologise for the misunderstanding. I know the fans deserve more and I’ll be giving everything to deliver the performances and results that we can all be proud of."

Ipswich have struggled this season and recently sacked their manager Paul Cook. The Tractor Boys are 11th in League One and have lost eight of their 21 games this campaign.